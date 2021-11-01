...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Morning lows near 30 degrees.
* WHERE...South central Kentucky
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
Lindseyville – Ruby Skaggs Meredith, age 91 of Lindseyville, KY peacefully departed this life with her family by her side on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on January 24, 1930 to the late Claudie and Ethel Hudson Skaggs. She was married to her devoted, loving husband, James L. “Jimmy” Meredith, who survives. Ruby worked for years as a cosmetologist, and owned and operated House of Beauty. She had also worked in the hair salon at Wellington Parc, and currently managed the Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Hospital Hair Salon. In her later years, she was an instructor at her daughter’s cosmetology school, Regina Webb Academy. Ruby was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. Ruby had such a zest for life, and was always in for a good laugh. She loved her family immensely, and they shared wonderful memories with each other in church, at her little beauty shop, on road trips, out to eat, shopping or just simply being together. She didn’t stress over daily worries, but instead enjoyed all life’s simple pleasures. Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory – three children, Regina Webb (Brent) of Bowling Green, Steve Meredith and Cliff Meredith both of Lindseyville; three grandchildren, Brian Webb (Angie), Meredith Thornton (Ben) and Jordan Renick (David) all of Bowling Green; seven great-grandchildren, Broderick Farley, Ben and Blake Webb, Cade and Ainsley Thornton, Nash and Beau Renick; one brother, Jerry Dallas Skaggs (Colleen) of Louisville and a host of friends, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Haskel, Leroy and Wallace Skaggs, Catherine Overcast and Helen Webb. The visitation will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 1 – 7 PM at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel and Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 10 AM – 2 PM at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church with burial to follow in Midway Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Ruby Skaggs Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship, c/o Bank of Edmonson County, PO Box 99, Brownsville, KY 42210. Arrangements have been entrusted with Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
