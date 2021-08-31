Bowling Green – Russell “Russ” Allen Hopper passed away peacefully on August 30, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital. The eldest son of Elsie Marie Pardue Hopper and J.C. Hopper, who preceded him in death lived a life being an author, a devoted drug and alcohol counselor and a Certified Public Accountant. He penned Angler Profiles: A Collection of Some Legendary Anglers’ Favorite Flies, Foods, Rods & Waters and Questhouse: A Gentle Spiritual Retreat for Recovery from Alcoholism. In addition, he has written Visiting with Elsie Marie: A Gathering of Family, Friends & Foods. This is a collection of 370 recipes, 236 photographs and a family tree.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife, Susan Hopper; son, Warren Hopper (Kimberly); daughter, Kim Fedderly (Kyle); stepdaughters, Georgetta Proffitt (Chris) and Angela Carroll (Jeff) as well as five grandchildren, Chloe Hopper, Alex Proffitt, Ben Proffitt, Eli Proffitt and McKenna Carroll. He is also survived by two brothers, David Hopper (Natalie) and Todd Hopper (Katie) and two nieces, Kristi Mers (Shane) and Corene Hopper.
In addition to writing, Russell was a certified public accountant and a certified alcohol and drug counselor. While practicing accounting with the international accounting firm of Ernst & Young, Russell’s clients included Hospital Corporation of America, John & June Cash, Waylon Jennings, Sun Records, Charlie Pride, and David Allen Coe.
There will be a walk-through visitation on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Hardy & Son Funeral Homes, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT ANYONE ATTENDING THE VISITATION WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. A private, family burial will take place later. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Quail Forever or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.