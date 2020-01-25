Bowling Green - Russell Dewayne 'Rusty' Cooper, 51, of Bowling Green passed away January 23, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center.
The Bowling Green native was born June 24, 1968 to Ronnie and Joyce Ann (Taylor) Cooper. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Louise Smith Taylor. Rusty was employed at Kobe Aluminum. He loved his dogs Molly and Maddie. Rusty loved life, worshipped his family; most especially his 'Momma' and two nephews Breyson and Corbin.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sister, Angela Cooper Stockton (Greg); niece, Jessica Stockton (Matthew); nephew, Trevor Stockton; great-nephews, Breyson and Corbin; special friend, Todd Lindsey; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 1 until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday. Burial will take place at Bowling Green Gardens.
