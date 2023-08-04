BOWLING GREEN – It is with deep sorrow and profound love we mourn the passing of Russell Wayne Day of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Russell passed away quietly at his residence on August 1, 2023. Russell will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Chelsi Day-Snow, granddaughter Harper Day and his son-in-law Matthew Snow of Bowling Green. Russell leaves behind his sister, Sherri Dailey of Hendersonville, Tennessee and his brother John Patrick Day of Bowling Green. His aunt, Brenda J. Day of Bowling Green also mourns his unexpected passing. Russell was born to Wayne and Winnie Day in Washington DC where his father served in the United States Marine Corps.
Upon returning to Bowling Green in his early teens, Russell graduated from Warren Central High School and later went on to a short stent in the U.S. Navy. He was a skilled masonry craftsman and builder throughout his career.
Russell was an avid fisherman and boatman and was in his “element” when he was on the river or camping. As the son of a Marine, Russell grew up traveling throughout the United States, but upon his return to Bowling Green he spent the remainder of his life near his family and friends. His passing leaves a deep void throughout the Day Family; we loved him dearly.
A visitation and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 3:00 until 6:00 pm.
