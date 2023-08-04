BOWLING GREEN – It is with deep sorrow and profound love we mourn the passing of Russell Wayne Day of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Russell passed away quietly at his residence on August 1, 2023. Russell will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Chelsi Day-Snow, granddaughter Harper Day and his son-in-law Matthew Snow of Bowling Green. Russell leaves behind his sister, Sherri Dailey of Hendersonville, Tennessee and his brother John Patrick Day of Bowling Green. His aunt, Brenda J. Day of Bowling Green also mourns his unexpected passing. Russell was born to Wayne and Winnie Day in Washington DC where his father served in the United States Marine Corps.