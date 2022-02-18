Bowling Green - Ruth Ann Walker Reed, 93, died on February 16, 2022, at 9:50 p.m. at Christian Health Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Born in Russell, Ky. on February 15, 1929, Ruth Ann called the Russell area home for more than 80 years. In 2014, she made the move to Bowling Green where she spent her time close to her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ruth Ann married Jack Ellsworth Reed on February 15, 1947 and graduated from Russell High School a few months later. She and Jack welcomed one daughter, Mary Jane in 1951. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ashland, Ky. Ruth Ann lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, homemaker, and hairdresser. She loved spending her time shopping, playing games and cards, vacationing at the beach, and loving her family.
Ruth Ann is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Jane Hensley-Killebrew (Martin) of Bowling Green, a grandson, Drew Hensley (Ginny) of Bowling Green, a granddaughter, Anne-Walker Brown (Darren) of Nolensville, Tenn; a niece, Karen Reed Zobrist (Dave) of Summerdale, AL and relatives Becky Reed Cox (Mark) and Matthew Reed of Lexington. She was most proud of her six great-grandchildren, Reed, Hope, and Anne Michael Hensley and Hensley Anne, Farley Beth, and Emery Kate Brown. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jack Ellsworth Reed, her son-in-law, Frederick Wayne Hensley, her father, Jesse Lenwood Walker and her mother, Dorothy Louise Wilburn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 11:00 am at the Chapel at Ashland Cemetery in Ashland, Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.