Bowling Green – Ruth Anne Bell, 87, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on January 1, 2023. Ruth Anne Bell, affectionately known as Ruthie, was born in Monroe, Louisiana to Margaret and Oscar Boulware on May 29, 1935.
She attended The University of Georgia where she received her Bachelor of Science in Zoology. Ruth Anne married Billy James Bell on June 15, 1957 in Atlanta. They moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky in March 1960 where she raised her three children.
An avid gardener, host, tennis, and bridge player, she was a most accomplished golfer, winning the Women’s Bowling Green Country Club Championship in 1980, 1983, 1984, and 1985. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and Christ Church, Frederica on Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
Ruth Anne Bell is preceded in death by her daughter Marilyn Bell Morgan, son-in-law, Edward Louis Peach, grandchild, Faith Anne Peach, a brother James H. Boulware (Maraul), and a sister Elizabeth Jean Boulware.
Survived by her husband, Billy James Bell, sons, Gregory James Bell, Jeffrey Thomas Morgan (Jane), and daughter, Margaret Bell Peach. Brother, James C. Boulware (Diana). Grandsons, W. Faulkner Bell (Laura), G. Carson Bell, and Matthew T. Morgan (Brooke). Granddaughters, Sarah Morgan Longhurst (Spencer), Hope Peach Fox (Cody), Grace Peach Anderson (Austin), and Taylor S. Morgan. Great-Grandchildren, Jackson Faulkner Bell, Baker Everly Longhurst, Grayson Reid Fox, and Landyn Lee Morgan.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Operation Pride at 1138 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42103 in memory of Ruth Anne Bell to support the beautification of Bowling Green.
The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Dr. John Gover, Dr. Mrinal Mullick, Matt Church, TimeSavers, Arcadia, and Magnolia Village for their efforts.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Saturday, January 14th, followed by the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church with Reverend Steven Pankey. Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM on January 14th at Bowling Green Country Club. Arrangements entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
