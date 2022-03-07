Smiths Grove – Ruth Anne Hunt, 64 of Smiths Grove died Friday, March 4, 2022 at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Robert H. and Elizabeth “Bette” Thomas Hunt. She was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Dumond, her grandparents, several aunts and uncles. She was a teacher for the Warren County School System and a member of Smiths Grove Church of Christ. Her survivors include her two sisters, Barbara Smith (Jimmy), Beth Hunt; one brother, Charles Hunt (Sherry); four nieces, Amanda Jones (Chris), Jessica Hunt, Lauren Gaspar and Brandy Tucker (Brian); two nephews, Wesley Whitaker and Christopher Dumond; great niece, Aria Gaspar; four aunts, Mary Miller, Carolyn Thomas, Jill Goostree (Jim) and Doris Hunt (Joe); several cousins. Funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 11-12 Wednesday at the funeral home.
