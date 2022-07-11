Bowling Green – Ruth Spivey Basham, 91, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2022. Ruth was born January 26, 1931 to the late Walter S. and Cora Forkum Spivey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Basham; grandson, Jason Priddy; brother, Roggie Spivey; and her sisters, Maurine Dallas and Jean Long. Ruth retired from Western Kentucky University in the physical plant and building services. She also worked at Smith Printing. She was a 1950 graduated of South Warren High School and was a devout member of Southside Baptist Church. Survivors include her sister, Virginia Ford of Bowling Green; son, James W. Basham of Bowling Green; daughters, Terri Basham, Lisa Priddy (Arnold) of Oakland, Kentucky, and Jo Mansfield (Jay) of Calhoun, Kentucky; granddaughter, Amy Parlier (Andy); four grandsons, Allen Priddy (Lindsey), Eric Priddy (Emily), Michael Bullock (Kristen), and Matthew Bullock (Kristin); and ten great-grandchildren, Adalyn Parlier, Miles Priddy, Lincoln Priddy, Laura Priddy, Charlie Priddy, Abigail Priddy, Eliza Shane, Jamie Bullock, Braxton Morse, and Brently Bivins. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday. Burial will take place next to her husband at Old Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
