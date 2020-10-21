Bowling Green - Ruth Elizabeth Bone, age 94, went to be with her Lord on October 20 while at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
She received her nurses training from the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She was a nurse in Chillicothe, OH before moving to Bowling Green. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and the Faith Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her daughter, Elsie Hamilton (Randy); grandchildren, Chris Hamilton, Rachel Hamilton, Lesley Mihalek; three great-grandchildren, Havoc, Joey, and Naomi Ruth, all of Arizona; a nephew, Joe Young (Sheri) of Mississippi; two nieces, Susanne Talley (Eddie) of Bowling Green, and Ruth Munsell (Tim) of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her cousin, Nancy Young and her husband, Don Young.
There will be a family graveside service in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or First Baptist Church.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.