Bowling Green - Ruth Elizabeth St Charles passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Medical Center surrounded by friends and family. Ruth was an employee of Gary Force Toyota for 18 years and employed by American Bank and Trust the last two years. She is remembered for her cooking, entertaining, loyalty, helpfulness, and sense of humor. She loved cuddling her furry friend Gertie, watching Hallmark movies, lounging by a pool, listening to music, chatting on the phone, shopping at T.J. Maxx, and planting spring flowers.
Ruth is survived by her son Will Meng (Ashley) and her two grandchildren Joe and Myra. She is also survived by her brother Joseph A. Cook II (Joyce) and his children Joe Cook III (Kathryn), Anne Allen (Jody) and Elizabeth Vaughan (Lee), sister Judith Diane Batts (Tom) and her children Diane Cole (Sean) and Leslie Hilton (Keith) as well as numerous nieces and nephews including Clay Broaddus (Anita). She is also survived by a network of friends including Libby, Sheila, Alice, Ali, Missy, Dot and so many more.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Augustus Cook and Ruth Elizabeth Cook, sister Margaret Josephine Button, brother William Henry Cook and niece Cynthia Broaddus. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the friends who called, texted, and visited with Ruth during her final days. She was surrounded with love and light. A private celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date when the sun is shining bright and the flowers are in bloom. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
