Franklin, KY – Mrs. Ruth Hammons, age 90, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Christian Health Care in Bowling Green, KY. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM before the service on Friday.
Ruth was born on October 27, 1930 in Covington, KY to the late Charles Moore and the late Irene Enzweiler Moore. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Merrill Hammons, Sr. She is survived by her 3 children, Mary Hammons of Bowling Green, KY, Merrill Hammons, Jr. of Brownsville, TX, and Margaret Hammons of Chicago, IL. Ruth was a member of the Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, KY. She earned a master’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University. Ruth was a teacher in the Simpson County School System before she retired. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Simpson County Homemakers. Ruth enjoyed to read and work crossword puzzles. She enjoyed to travel to Gatlinburg, TN and to Florida.
