Bowling Green - Ruth Hyden, 104, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living in Crossville, TN. The Greenhill, KY native was the daughter of the late Alex and Oval Howell Butler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hyden; and her sister, Lavinia Weber.
Mrs. Hyden was a member of Central Baptist Church in Crossville, TN and a former member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was the owner and operator of the Mary Carter Paint and Decorating Center and she attended Western Kentucky University.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 28 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Monday, December 28 at the funeral home.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Larry McReynolds; her brother, Buddy Butler; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Johnstone (Neil), and Linda Bertrand; and seven great-grandchildren.