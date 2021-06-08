Bowling Green – Ruth Lynn Dozier Snazelle, 101, passed away on June 6, 2021 at PruittHealth in Barnwell, SC. Mrs. Snazelle was born on May 29, 1920 in Booneville, Arkansas. She was the only child of the late Burleigh Dozier and Rachel Wilson Dozier, and the wife of the late Albert Brooke Snazelle. Ruth graduated from Alamosa High School in Alamosa, Colorado, and attended Mary Washington College, Western Kentucky University, and Bowling Green Business University. She was a secretary and receptionist for forty-three years in Bowling Green, Ky. Also, she was a past president of the Eleventh Street Elementary School PTA and the Bowling Green Business and Professional Women’s Club. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, from 1949 to 2016 and a Sunday School teacher for over fifty consecutive years. She also served as the WMU Director, Vacation Bible School teacher and served many years on the Board of Directors for Sunrise Children’s Services. At the time of her passing she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnwell. She was a voracious reader, often reading over 300 books a year as well as an avid writer of poetry. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all. Survivors include her children Dr. Ted (Bea) Snazelle of Collierville, TN, Sally (Jim) Grill of Barnwell, SC, Bryan (Linda) Snazelle of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren, Blaine (Teri) Snazelle of Carriere, MS, Gretchen (Randy) Purkey of Collierville, TN, Laura (Wade) Williams of Danville, VA, Gayle Grill of Barnwell, SC, James Grill, Jr. of Charleston, SC; Greg (Cindy) Snazelle of Woodburn, KY, two step-grandsons, Mike Juett of Bowling Green, KY and Willie (Donna) Juett of Georgetown, KY; seven great-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter Bailey Grace Purkey. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10 am at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, Bowling Green, KY. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Fredonia, KY at 3 pm. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6-7:30 pm at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services, PO Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047. The family would like to thank the staff of PruittHealth for the compassionate care each provided.
