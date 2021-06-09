Auburn - Ruth Summers Nuckols, age 94 of Valdosta, Georgia formally of Auburn, Kentucky passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home in Georgia. She was a Logan County native born October 14, 1926 to the late Gaither Summers and Lilly Floring Summers. She was a cook for the Old Fork Truck Stop, Holly Carburetor and Auburn School. She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green for 74 years, was a charter member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary post 258 for 60 years and was a member of the disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. She enjoyed her flowers, cooking and birdwatching.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Edward Nuckols.
She is survived by:
2 Sons ~ Larry Nuckols and wife, Linda Diemer, ~ Valdosta, GA
Kelly Nuckols ~ Bowling Green, KY
3 Grandchildren ~ Randy Nuckols and wife, Amy Beth, Dylan Nuckols, Meredith Nuckols
2 Great Grandchildren ~ Christopher Nuckols, Brooks Nuckols.
Funeral Services for Ruth Summers Nuckols will be conducted Friday June 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Summers and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be held from 11:00 am until the service hour of 1:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 258, Ladies Auxiliary, 394 East Main Street, Auburn, KY 42206. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.