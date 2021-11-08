Bowling Green – Ruthie Jean Chaffin, age 89 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday at Greenview Hospital. Jean was born September 23, 1932 in Allen County, Kentucky and is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Myrl C. “Slim” Chaffin, as well as two sons Larry Chaffin and Roger Chaffin. Jean was the daughter of the late Arthur and Oma Crawford. She is survived by her daughter Judy Chaffin of White House, TN; sons Donnie Chaffin (Ann) of Franklin, KY, Terry Joe Chaffin (Judy), Mike Chaffin of Bowling Green and her sister Ann Kell of Bowling Green. Jean is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Jean loved having her family around, growing flowers, quilting, cooking, sewing, playing drums in her younger days and taking care of her home. She was an avid UK basketball fan to the end. Jean was a member of Old Union Baptist Church and will be laid to rest in Old Union Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green. Please visit www.jckirbyandson for full service information.
