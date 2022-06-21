Bowling Green - Spurrier O'Neil Harrell, 79, of Bowling Green, passed into the loving arms of his Eternal Father June 19, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born April 18, 1943, in Leitchfield, Kentucky, son of the late Doyle Spurrier Harrell and Margaret Watson Harrell.
O'Neil was a 1961 graduate of Clarkson High School, where he was a member of the Clarkson Red Hawks Basketball Team. He served an honorable tenure in the United States Air Force from 1964 until 1968, with a special tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and on various committees. He was President and Founder of South State Contractors since 1982.
Those left to cherish O'Neil's memory include his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Susan Harrell of Bowling Green; son, Matthew Harrell and his wife, Christina, of Oakland; son, John Harrell and his wife, Tracie, of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Preston, David, Jackson, Jillian, and Natalie; brother, Walton Harrell and his wife, Marcia, of Oakland; as well as several extended family members and dear friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday, June 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday, June 24, 2022, at First Baptist Church, with visitation from 9:00am until 11:00am. Burial in Fairview Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in O'Neil's memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 612 E 12th Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Condolences may be sent to jckirbyandson.com.
