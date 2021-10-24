Bowling Green – Sabrina K Cox Hardy, 66, of Bowling Green passed away October 22, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. The Bowling Green native was born August 4, 1955 to the late Noble and Margie Phelps Cox. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Ross Hardy, Jr. Sabrina was a member of Glendale Baptist Church and attended Crossland Community Church regularly where she volunteered in the homeless outreach program. She retired from DESA International and enjoyed traveling and caring for her family. Sabrina was a loving wife, mother, and Mammaw who served as the rock and glue that held her entire family together. Survivors include her daughter, Jamie Coots (Jeffrey) of Bowling Green; son, Matt Hardy (Adrian) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Austin Coots (Tiffany), Josilynn Coots, Eli Hardy, Emmersen Hardy, and Elliott Hardy; great-grandchildren, Chase Butler, Lincoln Coots, and Aspen Coots; sisters, Lois Wright (John) and Kadonna Miller (Steve); several nieces, nephews, and friends; and her beloved dog, Oliver. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Chapel. Burial will take place beside her husband at Fairview Cemetery.
