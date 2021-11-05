Bowling Green - Sally Elaine Johnson Brown, age 68, went to be with her Lord, Wednesday November 3, 2021 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN. The Fort Mitchell, KY native was the daughter of the late Harry Johnson Jr and Elaine Wallace Johnson.
Sally was an avid UK Basketball and Football fan. She gave notable service to Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council; was an Outstanding Woman of America; Honorary Page of the Senate of the Commonwealth of Kentucky; a Kentucky Colonel; an avid fan and owner of Tennessee Walking Horses; a leader of the Christian Women's Club and Bible Study leader. She was the General Manager of Insurance Claims for 25 years with Commonwealth Business Services, Inc. before retiring in 2008. Sally was defined by her Christian faith and a member of the Bowling Green Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband James C Brown of Bowling Green, KY and one daughter Amanda Lee Meeks of Union City, TN and one grandson Braxton Waddell of Union City, TN. Memorial Service will be 10:30 AM Saturday November 6, 2021 at the Bowling Green Christian Church. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Christian Church Building Fund.
