Bowling Green - Sally Elaine Johnson Brown, age 68, passed away Wednesday November 3, 2021 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN. The Fort Mitchell, KY native was the daughter of the late Harry Johnson Jr and Elaine Wallace Johnson.

She is survived by her husband James C Brown of Bowling Green, KY and one daughter Amanda Lee Meeks of Union City, TN and one grandson Braxton Waddell of Union City, TN. Memorial Service will be 10:30 AM Saturday November 6, 2021 at the Bowling Green Christian Church. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Christian Church Building Fund.