Bowling Green - Sally J Paille passed away March 5, 2020. Sally was born (Muncie, In.) July 4, 1957 to the late Maxine Petro. Father was Charles Ritchey, and Step Father Jack Lee Petro. Sally worked for Florida Federal Bank of Punta Gorda, Florida. And moved back to Muncie, In. And then to Bowling Green, Ky. With husband, who worked for GM Corvette. (Retired). Sally enjoyed crossword puzzles, boating, and her two dogs and birds. Sally is survived by her Husband, Robert M Paille, Daughter, Lauren M Paille, Son, Nathan Paille, Stepson, Troy Paille, Brother, Steve (Lisa) Ritchey, Sister, Susan (Larry) Wolfersteig, Grand Daughter, Remey Paille. At this time the family has chosen cremation for Sally. No services.