JACKSON HOLE – Sally Johnson was many things – sister, mother, grandmother, friend – but most of all she was unabashedly herself. The middle of three daughters, Sally Milliken Johnson was born September 2, 1938 to Elizabeth and Duncan Milliken in Bowling Green, KY.
She followed her passion for numbers to a math degree at Vanderbilt. She left before graduating to marry and have her first daughter, Becky, and Elizabeth two years later. Sally married her second husband and lifelong partner Frank in 1973.
Sally and Frank moved from Alabama to Jackson Hole, WY in 1981 for Frank to take the helm as priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church, and Sally successfully tried her hand at everything from real estate finance to the mortgage business.
She loved hiking and skiing, and was a deeply involved member of the Jackson Hole community. In her later years she loved wintering in Chattanooga with her daughter Elizabeth, hiking with her grandchildren, and tackling the toughest sudoku puzzles.
Sally is preceded in death by her daughter Becky, sister Marilyn, and husband Frank. She leaves behind her sister Carol, daughter Elizabeth, and four grandchildren. J.C. Kirby & Son assisted in the arrangements of this obituary.
