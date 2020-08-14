Morgantown - Samuel J. "Sam" Davis, 86 of Roundhill, KY passed away Thursday August 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 20, 1934 in Richardsville, Kentucky to the late Elvis and Sally Milam Davis. Sam was a member of Roundhill Church of Christ. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by one son Todd Davis; great granddaughter Eleanor Nell Riley and three brothers and sister in laws Charles Davis (Marvene), David Brown Davis (Ludean) and Rex Davis (Rosalind).
Samuel J. "Sam" Davis is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Reva "Little" Parrish Davis of Roundhill, KY; one son Scott Davis (Debbie) of Thompkinsville, KY; one daughter Gail Moore (Todd) of Sugar Grove, KY; daughter in law Lori Davis of Roundhill, KY; three grandsons Cory Thompson of Roundhill, KY, Jonathan Davis of Gamaliel, KY and Hagen Moore of Morgantown, KY; four granddaughters Kristin Wagoner (Cody) of Morgantown, KY, Kayla Steele (Chris) of Roundhill, KY, Courtney Riley (McLean) of Rockfield, KY and Natalie Copass (Cody) of Thompkinville, KY ; four great granddaguthers Avery Wagoner, Lynlee and Emmarie Steele and Monroe Riley; three great grandsons Colton Steele, Lincoln Riley and Raulin Copass and several nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Sunday August 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Bro. Sean Smith and Bro. Kevin Morrow officiating. Burial will be held in the Renfrow Cemetery where military rights will be presented by the AM Vets. Visitation will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 4:00pm - 8:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am until funeral time at 2:00 pm at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Renfrow Cemetery Fund C/O Nita Wood 9309 Morgantown Rd Roundhill, KY 42275. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Sam at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com click on Tribute Wall. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Sam Davis.