Bowling Green - Sandra Ann Sikes, age 60, passed away Thursday May 27, 2021 at the Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, TN. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late John William and Edna Alma Smith Sikes.
She is survived by her brothers, John Sikes (Frances), James Sikes (Edith) and Jack Sikes (Judy) nieces and nephews, John Sikes III, Jason Sikes, Cammie Sikes, Jimmy Sikes, Jamie Fulton, Jack Sikes II, Dana Cull and Mitzi Dobelstein, and several great nieces and nephews and special friend and caretaker Deborah Redmon.
Visitation will be Monday May 31, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Graveside Service will be Tuesday June 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 or the Bowling Green - Warren County Humane Society 1925 River Street Bowling Green, KY 42101.