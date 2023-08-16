Photo: Sandra Dean Fulcher Roddy

Bowling Green - Sandra Dean Fulcher Roddy, age 61 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, at her residence surround by her loving family. Sandra was born in Bowling Green, to the late Alvin M. and Shirley U. Reynolds Fulcher, and she is also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Fulcher and her grandparents. Sandra was a loving and fun lady that loved her family and friends. She tended bar at the Moose Lodge.