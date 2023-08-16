Bowling Green - Sandra Dean Fulcher Roddy, age 61 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, at her residence surround by her loving family. Sandra was born in Bowling Green, to the late Alvin M. and Shirley U. Reynolds Fulcher, and she is also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Fulcher and her grandparents. Sandra was a loving and fun lady that loved her family and friends. She tended bar at the Moose Lodge.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donald Ray Roddy. Her children, Brandeon Bratcher (Lycrecia), Ashleigh Upchurch (Joseph) and Damian Roddy (Kayla) and several step-children all of Bowling Green. A brother Ricky Fulcher (Patty) of Bowling Green. Several grandchildren (her Petals) and great grandchildren. Also several nieces and great nephews. Sister-in-law, Ruth. Her faithful little furry friend, Lucy.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 8:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
