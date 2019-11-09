Bowling Green - Sandra Fay White age 71 of Bowling Green, died Thursday at 12:33 pm at the Greenview Regional Hospital. Sandra was born in Warren County to the late Homer Maurice and Ruby D. Goad Lee. Also preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Billy Lee, Glen Lee, Burt Atkinson, and Rosemary Lee Pruitt. She retired from Fortune Plastics in Franklin. She is survived by her sons Jimmy Morris White and wife Marianna, Donald Ray Cowles, Troy Allen Cowles, and her daughter Sandra Kay Cowles Miller all of Bowling Green. sisters Vera Mae Lee King, Sharon Kay Lee Gill and Linda Ackvine, Brother, Homer Melwood Lee. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday and after 11:00 am Sunday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Sunday at the J.C, Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial to follow in the Riverside Christian Church Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Riverside Christian Church Cemetery in memory of Sandra Faye White.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Featured Businesses
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS