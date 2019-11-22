Bowling Green - Sandra Faye (Willoughby) Hughes, 76, of Drake, passed away at 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her residence.
The Warren County native was born on November 27, 1942, to the late Grover and Laverne (Yadon) Willoughby. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bailey 'Billy' Hughes and her beloved dog 'Buddy.' Sandra was employed by Fruit of the Loom for 47 years as a seamstress and in the design center. She was a member of Old Liberty General Baptist Church and attended Friendship Community Church. She was the self-proclaimed Mayor of Drake, Kentucky, started the annual Boyce Christmas Parade, loved her flowers, and was very involved in her community. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.
Survivors include her son, Bobby Hughes (Teresa); daughter, Barbara Hughes McGuire; two granddaughters, Brittney Hughes Childers (Brent) and Ashley McGuire all of Bowling Green; great-grandson, Ryder Childers; brother, Garry Willoughby; sisters, Beverly Wilson (David) and Mary Alice Norris (the late Clifton); special niece, Linda Hughes Gregory (David); great-niece, Allison Gregory of Rockfield; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with burial at Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.