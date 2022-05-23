Bowling Green – Sandra Anderson Ferriell, 62, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Bowling Green. She was a native of Bowling Green and was born August 16, 1959. Sandra was preceded in death by her son Joshua David Ferriell, parents Joseph M. and Joan Hayden Anderson, and a brother-in-law Lewis Edward Thompson. Sandra was a retired accountant from J. B. Distributors and was a member of the Church of Christ. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Frank Ferriell, two sons, Thomas Anderson Ferriell, William Hayden Ferriell and daughter Farrah Ferriell. She is also survived by one sister, Teresa Anderson Thompson and one brother, David W. Anderson (wife Lucinda). Two precious grandchildren also survive her, Phillip Ferriell and Izzy Prestigiacomo. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and 9:00 am Wednesday until time of services. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Hosparus of Barren River or The Joshua David Ferriell Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.