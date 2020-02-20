Bowling Green - Sandra Hovious, 81, of Alvaton, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab.
The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Mason Busby and Daphne Downing McElroy. Mrs. Hovious was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She was a member of the Jaycettes and Kappa Alpha Theta, served on the Board of Directors for the Girls Club and was a partner in the Ladies Wear Fashion House.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday, February 22 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm on Saturday, February 22 at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Hovious; a son, Gregg Hovious (Priss); a daughter, Laura Lewis (Binks); a sister, Nan McElroy; and four grandchildren, Kate Hovious, Robert Hovious, Sam Hovious and Madeline Littleton. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Medical Center Free Clinic and the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
Commented