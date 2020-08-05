Bowling Green - Sandra Kay Senn Moss age 65 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Wednesday in Bowling Green, surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Glenn Emil and Alta Mirle Risley Senn. She retired from General Motors Corvette Plant after 30 years. She was a Professional Gardner and a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 43 years, Edward Moss, her children, Daniel Moss (Simone) of Bowling Green, Thomas Moss of Bowling Green and daughter Katherine Howard (Brian) of Brownsville. 6 grandchildren, Olivia, Mark, Addelyn, Claire, Elise and Henry. Sister, Janet Hudson (Donald) and 2 brothers, Larry Senn (Sheila) and David Senn (Paula) all of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Mother-in-law, Geneva Moss, 2 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with a graveside service at 1:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Association for Breast Cancer Research in her Memory.