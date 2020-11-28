Franklin - Sandra King Gilbert, age 67, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Hospital. The Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee native was born May 26, 1953 to the late Charles and Mary Elizabeth (Boshers) King. She was a Western Kentucky University alumna obtaining her Masters and Rank I, she went on to spend several years in Kentucky Education focusing on students with special needs.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Gilbert of Franklin; a sister, Deloris Ann Fisher, her husband, Dr. Jim Fisher of Braselton, Georgia; a brother, Charles King, Jr. of Franklin; mother-in-law, Daphna Gilbert of Bowling Green and several nieces and nephews also survive.
There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date as cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.