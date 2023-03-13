Bowling Green – Sandra N. Gentry (Thornton), age 82, passed away Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at Magnolia Village. Sandra was born January 6, 1941 to the late Roy N. Thornton and the late Helen L. Thornton (Freas). In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wendell Gentry. Most people in this area know her as Sandy from Sandy’s Ceramics, a business that she owned and operated for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Three Springs Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Adams (Kevin), Jacksonville, FL; son, James (Jimmy) Gentry (Beth), Harvest, AL; son, Stephen (Steve) Gentry (Jennifer), Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren, Robyn (Erin) and Collin; Michelle (Jeremy), Laura Ashley (Kyle), Brian and Sarah and Dylan and Maria; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Charlie. She is also survived by her brother Tony Thornton (Liz), sister, Donna Edwards (Darwin), brother, Terry Thornton (Judy), sister-in-law, Lelia Ann Willis (Hal) and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gentry’s funeral service will be Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Old Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m.at the funeral home.
