HENDERSON, KY - Sandra R. Smith, 71, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was a teacher specializing in adult education. Sandy was an avid reader and loved the ladies in her book club.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bruce L. Smith, who died July 22, 2019; and her father, James E. Redden.
Survivors include one daughter, Ellen R. Smith and her husband, Daniel A. Shaw, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one son, Mark E. Smith and his wife, Nikki R. Smith, of Paducah, Kentucky; her mother, Peggy Redden of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one brother, James H. Redden of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Ava K. Smith and Edith R. Shaw; nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home in Henderson, Kentucky.
Contributions may be made to Henderson County Public Library to be used for The Friends of the Library.
