Bowling Green - Sandra Sue (Taylor) Schweiss, 79, of Bowling Green entered into rest Friday at her residence. Sandy was a native of Perryville, Missouri and was born December 31, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis William and Olinda Mary (Gotto) Taylor.
Sandy was a Godly wife, mother and grandmother. Also a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Edward Leo Schweiss, her daughter Shelby Sue Schweiss of Bowling Green and precious grandson Wyatt Allan Copas of Bowling Green. Two brothers Larry Wayne Taylor of St. Petersburg, FL and James Dale Taylor of Bowling Green.
Funeral mass will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be Tuesday 9:00 am until time of mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River,101 Riverwood Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42103