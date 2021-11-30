Bowling Green - Sandy Earl Whitney transitioned from this life when he answered God call on November 27, 2021, He was one of the five children of Marguerite and William "Pete" Whitney.
Sandy was a graduate of High Street School and was a football athlete. He was baptized at an early age. At adulthood he united with the Bowling Green Mt. Zion Baptist Church and served there many years. He was community oriented and coach many youngsters. He loved to cook and was among the first to have his self-owned Barbecue business in the city. He enjoyed cooking ham breakfast for the church and his Masonic Lodge members, Ancient Landmark No. 28 PHA, where he was a member for many years.
He started working on his grandfather's farm in Oakland, KY during the summer. Later he was employed at Monarch Environment Waste Management Company and several funeral homes in Bowling Green. He was employed 56 years at Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel where he still worked doing what he could. He loved the business and was faithful. He was such an outstanding man who was kind, gentle and giving to his fellowman.
Sandy leaves his wife, Bonnie Whitney and children: Vivian, Zena, Ava, Sandy L, and Melvin to cherish memories along with brother, Sam; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Everyone who knew him will truly miss him.
SERVICES: Visitation 11:00 am - 12:00 pm with Funeral 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 175 Graham Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Burial: Plainview Cemetery, 300 Dixie Trace Rd, Oakland, KY 42159.
