BOWLING GREEN – Sandy L. Carpenter Cardwell age 60 of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, May 6, at 11:00 pm in Bowling Green. Sandy was born to the late Lindell Carpenter and Mona Nichols Carpenter, who survives her of Bowling Green.
She is also preceded in death by her brothers William Reddick, Joe Redick and Chuck Reddick.
Sandy was employed by Auto Truck Credit Union, and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Sandy was known for her baking. She helped raise money for several groups. Baking was her love language.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles Edward Cardwell. 2 children, Daniel Cardwell Katherine Gravil (T.J.) all of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Autumn Cardwell, Charles Gravil, and Alyssa Cardwell. Sister, Eunice McKinney, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, and after 9:00 am at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon Friday, with burial in the Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery.
