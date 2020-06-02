Bowling Green - Sandy Stewart passed away on May 31, 2020, with her husband and children by her side. She was an "old school" Bowling Green native, born on April 11, 1958, to Calvin and Mabel Alford.
All smiles and the skinniest legs you ever did see, she spent her formative years developing an eye for journalism as editor in chief of the Bowling Green High School Beacon yearbook and spending her summers performing in the annual pageant at South Union, Shakertown Revisited. College at Western Kentucky University can be summed up in one life-changing moment: pledging Alpha Omicron Pi. For Sandy, her collegiate years forming life-long friendships through her sorority set the foundation for decades of volunteer work. Sandy was always in the business of relationships – she didn't just know you, she knew your name, your family, your life story and your favorite dessert. She was always ready with dinner for families with new babies or those hurting from a loss, and if you were the recipient of a card, you cherished it. Talk to her for five minutes and you most likely heard about her pride and joy: her grandchildren. With her love Steve, they attended baseball and soccer games, school musicals, and trips to the beach. She always stopped by with her "Dee Dee Circle Time" bag, ready for Bible stories and arts and crafts.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Steve Stewart. Children Ben (Shannon) Stewart, Courtney (Drew) Eller, Abbie (Daniel) Stovall, Cameron Gover and Caitlin (Cole) Murphy. Grandchildren Noah and Braeden Stewart, Meredith, Madeline, Murphy and Marshall Eller, William Stovall, and Harper and Ellis Murphy. Brother David (Teresa) Alford and niece Janie Alford.
The family will have a drive-thru visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at Broadway United Methodist Church, 1323 Melrose Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Please enter through the Karen Avenue entrance. A private funeral and family burial will take place Friday, June 5. The service will be broadcast live online at www.bumconline.org with the AOII memorial service at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Sandy had many causes near and dear to her heart, and to honor her, we ask that in lieu of flowers, you give. Memorial gifts can be contributed to the Building Fund of Broadway United Methodist Church (checks payable to Broadway United Methodist Church, in care of the Building Fund). A scholarship with Alpha Omicron Pi has also been established. Please visit www.alphaomicronpi.org/foundation/donate/. Under "Designation" select "Named Scholarship" and enter "Sandy Alford Stewart."
Commented