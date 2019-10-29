Bowling Green - Sara Alice Booher Carmichael, age 89, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Green County, Kentucky July 21, 1930 to the late Rev. Jonathan P. Booher and Alice Guthrie (Booher). As the daughter of a Methodist minister, Sara lived in a number of Kentucky towns, but always considered Bowling Green to be her home. She graduated from College High School and attended Western Kentucky State Teachers College where she became a Beta Chapter member of Chi Omega Sorority. She worked for a brief period for Eastern Airlines before marrying the love of her life, John C. Carmichael (Lt. Col. USAF) on May 17, 1952 in Bowling Green.As the wife of an Air Force fighter pilot, Sara loved traveling the world and she readily embraced every culture in which she found herself. She even did some modeling work while living in Las Vegas, Nevada and also served as the President of the Air Force Wives Club. It was during her travels that she refined her knack for interior design. She had eclectic taste, loved antiques, and took great joy in harmonizing color and furnishings. Sara was an avid bridge player, a supporter of her beloved WKU, and the Landmark Association. She was a long time communicant of Christ Episcopal Church, Bowling Green where she served on the Altar Guild.
Sara is survived by her sons John Craig Carmichael, Jr. (Barbara) of Dallas, TX, and Christopher Boyd Carmichael (Carie) of Bowling Green; grandchildren Jonathan Carmichael, Caroline Brooke Carmichael, and Lauren Drew Carmichael; sister Elizabeth Booher Jones (Richard) of Tallahassee, FL; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Lt. Col. John Craig Carmichael; son Randolph Tucker Carmichael; and brothers Dr. David O. Booher and Joseph P. Booher. Public visitations will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 5 to 7 pm and prior to the funeral service at Christ Episcopal Church from 10 to 11 am. The funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Christ Episcopal Church, Bowling Green or Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.