...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible from
Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Henderson - Sara Ellen Boshers Phillips, age 85, a resident of Henderson, Kentucky, previously of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Colonial Assisted Living in Henderson, Kentucky.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee, with Donnie Boshers officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on February 18, 1936, in Maury County, Tennessee, Sara was the daughter of the late Willie Webb Boshers and the late Ruby Pearl Evans Boshers. She was a 1954 graduate of Haylong High School in Mt. Pleasant and worked many years as a banker for US Bank in Bowling Green, Kentucky before retiring.
Sara was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and was acknowledged as a Kentucky Colonel for her accomplishments and outstanding service to her community and state. Her greatest joy was her family, loving on each new grandchild and great grandchildren and the large family she came from. She previously showed Tennessee Walking Horses and made many friends by being a part of this association. Sara was a member of Jackson Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonita "Bonnie" (Tony) Drury of Henderson, KY, son, Quentin Miles "Stoney" (Laura) Phillips of Brownsville, KY, brother, Van Gary Boshers of Columbia, TN, grandchildren, Christopher S. Phillips of Calhoun, KY, Justina E. Drury of Henderson, KY, Demetria P. Drury of Henderson, KY, Nancy K. Drury of Henderson, KY, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Donnie Webb Boshers, Margaret Louise Harris, JC Boshers, Effie Marie Sutton, Bobbie Lee Boshers, Dorothy Ann Grooms, Betty Jane Dugger, Grover Cleveland Boshers, James Ray Boshers, and Morris Wade Boshers, and long-time companion, Romie Neal Sanders.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Boshers, Jason Boshers, Joshua Martin, Ivey McKee, Christopher Phillips, and Michael Boshers.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
