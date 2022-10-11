Bowling Green - Sarah Ann Ellis, 94, of Rockfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Christian Healthcare. The Albany, KY native was a daughter of the late Leonard and Susie Cummings Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Hays Ellis.
She was a member of The Presbyterian Church and the Altrusa Club. She was a mother, homemaker and manager of their family farm.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Friday, October 14th at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. There will be a time to share memories of Mrs. Ellis from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ellis is survived by two daughters, Nancy Chilton (Ira) and Anna Sue Heller (Craig); a son, Ricky Ellis (Jackie); a sister, Peggy Craddock (John); four grandchildren, Nick Heller (Andrea), Will Heller (Elizabeth), Morgan Dawson (Nevin) and Alice Chilton; three great-grandchildren, Henry Heller, Holly Heller and Ari Dawson; and two nephews, Steve Craddock and Wes Craddock.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Floyd H. Ellis Scholarship Fund through The College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
