Franklin – Mrs. Sarah Ann Jernigan, age 88, of Franklin, KY, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Oak Hill Senior Living Facility in Portland, TN.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Franklin Church of Christ with burial to follow in the Restlawn Memory Gardens in Simpson Co., KY. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 and from 6:00 AM until service time Tuesday at the Franklin Church of Christ.
Sarah was born January 3, 1932 in Simpson Co., KY, to the late Frank Starks and the late Annie Mae Link Starks. She was the wife of the late I.G. “Spud” Jernigan. She is survived by 3 children, Jon Jernigan (Karen) of Memphis, TN, David Jernigan of Franklin, KY, Leann Moody (Jeff) of Franklin, KY, grandchildren, Mark Jernigan, Andrea Jernigan, Adrianne Jernigan Glazer, Brent Jernigan, 2 brothers, Will Frank Starks of Huntsville, AL, Gene Starks of Franklin, KY.
Sarah was a member of the Locust Grove Church of Christ. She was a retired farmwife and a loving mother, grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potter’s Children Home, 2350 Nashville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42101 or to the Foundation Christian Academy, 2480 Three Springs Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104 Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com and obituaries may be viewed and shared on our Facebook page, Gilbert Funeral Home of Franklin, KY.
Commented