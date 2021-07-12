Bowling Green – Sarah Decker Duvall, age 84 of Bowling Green, KY departed this life on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Grayson County native was born on August 10, 1936 to the late Simon and Rhoda Cook Decker.
Sarah was a former seamstress at Brownsville Manufacturing, and was a cook at Mariah’s. She was a member of Anneta United Baptist Church.
She leaves to honor her memory – two sons, Rodney Duvall of Anneta and Roger Duvall (Marsha) of Leitchfield; one daughter, Sara Ann Cummings (Scott) of Smiths Grove; five grandchildren, Brandy Bratcher (Josh), Ryan Duvall (Kim), Darrell Thrasher, LeAnn Cline (Jeremy) and Tristan Duvall (Cheyenne); one great-grandson, Sawyer Cline and one sister, Elva Sanders. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Lannie and Danny Duvall; one granddaughter, Clarissa Jo Duvall; four brothers, Calvin, Stroud, Vean and Eugene Decker; two sisters, Nancy and Hannah Sanders and her companion, Wayne Keown.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
The visitation will be from 4 -7 pm, Wednesday, July 14 and 9-11 am, Thursday, July 15 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 am, Thursday, July 15 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with burial to follow in Anneta Church Cemetery.
