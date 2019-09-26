- Scottsville - Sarah Edith Long, 84, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Adolphus, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, Dollar General, Kirsch and General Electric and member of Oak Forest No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late William Thomas Cooper and Virgie Ann Carter Cooper. She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Lattie B. Long, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Ricky Long and wife, Vickie Jo, Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Vickie Harper and husband, Bro. Michael, Scottsville, KY; 1 sister: Juanita Buchanan, Bowling Green, KY; 6 grandchildren: Amanda Francis and husband, William; Melissa Clarke and husband, Dwayne; William Long and wife, Ashley; Kalan Long; Travis Durocher and Vanessa Durocher; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Earl Cooper and William Thomas Cooper, Jr. and 2 sisters!
- Adelene Emery and Mildred Shields. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick and Bro. Michael Harper officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday and after 8:00 A.M. Sunday until funeral time. www.goadfh.com