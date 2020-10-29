Bowling Green – Sarah “Rosco” Elizabeth Jones (Keown), age 84, of Bowling Green entered into rest at her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Sarah was born July 30, 1936 to Fred and Gertrude Keown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers, and unborn child. Sarah was a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and a retired deputy sheriff. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister who will be missed by all.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years Roger E. Jones; sisters Carol Brothers Keown and Marie Taylor Keown; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12 pm noon at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.