BOWLING GREEN – Sarah Ellen Preston Bronson passed away at Greenview Hospital the morning of July 10, 2023. She was born to the late John William Preston and Laura Osborn Preston on August 10, 1949 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Sarah was a graduate of Bowling Green High class of 1967, and attended WKU.
She worked for Tommy Hughes Photography for several years and prior to that she worked for Martin’s Department store in downtown Bowling Green and did some modeling for them. Sarah was always interested in fashion (especially anything red or hot pink). She loved to go to the movies, shop, and eat out with friends.
She was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, Community Greeters and belonged to The First Christian Church. Sarah is survived by her husband, James Bronson, of 12 years, and cousins Sharon Renick Hudson, Lisa Preston, Steve and Greg Preston, as well as many friends she made throughout the years. She will be missed by all those who loved her.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 6:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Interment will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
