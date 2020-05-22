Bowling Green - Sarah F. King passed away at St. Elizabeth Florence on May 13, 2020 at the age of 84. She was preceded by her husband, William Davis King, and her parents, Albert and Rebecca Williams.
Sarah worked for 41 years at Holley Carburetor. Since retirement she had become an avid reader, enjoyed working puzzles, and watching UK basketball. She is survived by daughter; Kimberly King, son-in-law, William Carpenter and 2 grandsons. She is survived by sisters; Shelly Lowry and Ana Mae (Wendel) Charlton, brothers; Delbert (Margie) Williams, Wendel (Faye) Williams, and Kenneth (Eunice) Williams, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY.
