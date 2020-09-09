Bowling Green - Sarah Frances Meadows, 97, died September 3, 2020 in Arlington, TX. Walk-Through Visitation 12 noon to 1:15 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc, 618 West Main Avenue, Bowling Green, KY with Graveside Service-Interment at Bowling Green Gardens at 820 Lovers Lane at 2 pm.