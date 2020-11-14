Bowling Green - Sarah Jane Gann, 63, of Alvaton passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. The Simpson County native was born on March 22, 1957 to the late Oliver and Evelyn Corningham Huff. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Raylan Dax Gann.
She was a member of Bays Fork Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gann is survived by her husband, Charles Edward Gann; two sons, Charles "Bubb" Gann and Tony Wayne Gann (Brandi); two daughters, Betty Jane Green (Ronnie) and Rhonda Lynn Barnes (Tony); two brothers, Junior and Bobby Huff; two sisters, Sue Brown and JoAnn Felts; and twelve grandchildren, Melinda Gann (Jason), Jennifer Gann (Brandon), Sarah Barnes (Preston), Hope Green, Mackayla Barnes, Hunter Green, Hannah Barnes, Hayden Green, Lucas Gann, Sophia Gann, John Avery Gann, and Kyra Belle Gann.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bay's Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.