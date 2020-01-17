Owensboro - Sarah Ruth Nadler Johnson, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday January 16, 2020 at home. She was born March 12, 1952 in Pineville, KY to the late Harry Nadler and Audrey Twinam Nadler. Sarah was a graduate of Western Kentucky University where she met the love of her life, her husband Jerry, and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing to spend 20 years caring for others. She also lovingly cared for her family and friends in their time of need. Sarah enjoyed traveling, especially to Siesta Key where she spent many trips with family and friends. Those who knew Sarah, knew she loved the color red, she enjoyed going out with her friends to eat and socialize, was a huge George Strait fan, and truly loved the Lord.
Sarah loved her husband Jerry dearly, was very devoted to him and never let a day go by without mentioning his name, and she very much enjoyed spending time with her five wonderful grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Jerry Wayne Johnson in 2004; and a brother, Harry Allen Nadler in 1993.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Lauren Shelton and her husband, Kyle; a son, Brian Johnson and his wife, Angela; and her grandchildren, Jameson Johnson, Layla, Johnathon, Mia and Harvey Shelton.
The funeral service for Sarah Ruth Johnson will be 2 p.m. Friday January 24, 2020 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis Society / Kentucky-Southeast Indiana, 1201 Story Avenue Suite 200 Louisville, KY 40206 and Hospice of Western Kentucky 3419 Wathen's Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sarah Ruth Johnson may be left at www.glenncares.com
