ATLANTA – Sarah (Sally) Pickett Richardson, 79, died in her home in Atlanta on June 15, 2023. She was born February 26, 1944, in Nashville, TN but grew up in what was then a small town, Bowling Green, KY. Sally graduated from College High School along with many of her kindergarten classmates. She represented Kentucky at Girls Nation in Washington, DC in 1961 before leaving for Agnes Scott College in Atlanta. Two years later, she migrated north to the University of Michigan and graduated with a degree in English.